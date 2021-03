The Conway County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Taylor Maleke Dakano-Crowder.

Taylor is an 18 years old and was last heard from at 9:30 p.m on Tuesday, March 2.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with dark colored pants in the Morrilton area.