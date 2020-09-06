ALMA, Arkansas — Today, June 9, 2020, marks 25 years since Morgan Nick vanished in Alma, Arkansas.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is released a new age progression image of what Morgan might look like today, at age 31.

On June 9, 1995, 6-year-old Morgan Nick was attending a little league baseball game in Alma, Ark. with her family. Morgan was playing just yards away from her mother Colleen in the stands. Within minutes, someone abducted Morgan.

Her case remains unsolved and the investigation is still active today, 25 years later. Morgan’s family and the National Center hope that this new age progression image will help bring Morgan home.

“It was never a thought in my head that Morgan would still be missing for 25 years,” said Colleen Nick, Morgan’s mother. “Someone knows the truth.”

“Even after many, many years, we know that missing children can be found,” said Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at the National Center. “We've seen it happen many times. In Morgan's case, the answers are out there. She is out there. It just takes one person to bring home a missing child."

At the time of her disappearance, Morgan was 4 feet tall and weighed 55 pounds. She was wearing a green Girl Scout Shirt, blue denim shorts, and white tennis shoes. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about Morgan Nick, you are urged to contact the Alma Police Department at 1-479-632-3333, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.

