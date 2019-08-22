The Glenwood Police Department requested the activation of a Silver Alert for Shirley Holloway of Prescott.

Holloway has been missing since August 16 and was last known to be on I-30 eastbound between Hope and Prescott.

She has blonde hair, green eyes is, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Holloway was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with "Love" in hot pink letters, police say.

If you have any information regarding Holloway's whereabouts please contact the Glenwood Police Department at (870) 285-3301.