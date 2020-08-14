Silver Alert deactivated for 76-year-old man suffering from Dementia, Alzheimer’s

The North Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jerry Overturf.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE— The Arkansas State Police has deactivated this Silver Alert. He was found safe in the area of David’s Burgers on Lander’s Road in North Little Rock.



He is a 76-year-old male who was being cared for by the medical staff at Premiere Healthcare at 3600 Richards Road in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Overturf left the facility and may be a danger to himself and/or the community. He is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has long grey hair and a grey mustache.

He was last seen in the area of 4600 McCain Blvd in North Little Rock on Friday, August 14, at about 4:30 a.m. He was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and peach colored pants along with Croc style shoes.

Overturf suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He does not have any local family.