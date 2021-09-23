Amber Alert: Malvern police searching for 7-year-old boy

The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an AMBERT Alert for 7-year-old Emmett Scharnett, along with his 13-year-old sister Addyson Townsend.

MALVERN, Ark. — The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an AMBERT Alert for 7-year-old Emmett Scharnett who has been missing since 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to police.

Police said the "associated adult" is Nicole Scharnett, aged 33, and described as being 5'6" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Emmett's 13-year-old sister Addyson Townsend is also with Emmett, according to reports. She is described by police as being 5'4", weighing 120 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair, although in the picture given by police of Allyson, she has red hair.

Emmett ahas brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'6" tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

**Please Share** The Malvern Police Department needs your help in locating Nicole Scharnett and her two children, they... Posted by Malvern Police Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Malvern police said the three may be traveling in a Black 2008 Mercury Milan with an Arkansas license plate 473ZPJ.