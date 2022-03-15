Arkansas deputies ask for help searching for missing North Dakota man

Pulaski County deputies are working with Fargo, North Dakota police in searching for Jordan Simeon who was traveling to Louisiana.

Simeon is a 25-year-old man described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen after stopping at the White Oak Crossing Exit and experiencing vehicle issues on March 7, according to police.

Simeon was driving a green Kia Soul with a silver bumper which has been found.

If you have any information please call Detective Braxton at (501) 340-6963.

