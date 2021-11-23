15-year-old Haley Shell is still missing after nearly 2 months

Haley Shell was last seen in Gassville on Oct. 1, 2021. Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for her disappearance.

GASSVILLE, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff's Office and Gassville Police Department are still searching for 15-year-old Haley Shell.

The police are reminding the public to stay alert; watch for her or any information regarding her whereabouts.

Haley was last seen in Gassville on Oct. 1, 2021. She was entered and listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Since her disappearance, Arkansas State Police and the US Marshal's Office have been assisting with the investigation.

At the request of the sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Haley.