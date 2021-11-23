x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing Persons Reports

15-year-old Haley Shell is still missing after nearly 2 months

Haley Shell was last seen in Gassville on Oct. 1, 2021. Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for her disappearance.

GASSVILLE, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff's Office and Gassville Police Department are still searching for 15-year-old Haley Shell.

The police are reminding the public to stay alert; watch for her or any information regarding her whereabouts.

Haley was last seen in Gassville on Oct. 1, 2021. She was entered and listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Since her disappearance, Arkansas State Police and the US Marshal's Office have been assisting with the investigation.

At the request of the sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Haley.

In addition to the regular sheriff's office phone numbers, information can be provided to Gassville police via the sheriff's office tip phone line (870) 424-4636 (INFO) or anonymously through the tip form on their website.

RELATED: 15-year-old girl missing from Gassville, last seen on Oct. 1

RELATED: Police: Lonoke County 12-year-old missing, could be in Little Rock

In Other News

Bodies of Arkansas woman, daughter missing since 1998 reportedly found in water