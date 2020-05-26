ROGERS, Arkansas — The family of an Arkansas woman is reaching out to the public for help in finding a missing member of their family.

Stacy Harrington Worrall, a NICU nurse at Mercy Rogers has been missing since Sunday, May 24, according to her family.

She went to Richland Creek Wilderness Area near Central Arkansas Sunday and hasn't been heard from since.

Worrall is 41 years old, 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you or anyone you know went hiking in that area or have any information regarding Stacy’s whereabouts, please call Searcy County Sheriff’s Office at 870-448-2340.

Stacy’s sister-in-law wrote in a Facebook post, “She has a 13-year-old daughter who is scared and missing her mother. She's a NICU nurse at Mercy Rogers so she's probably helped with some of your sick babies. Please help us.”

