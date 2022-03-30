Police: Search underway for three runaway Arkansas teens

Hot Springs police are asking for help in finding three teenage boys that ran away from the Ouachita Children's Center and were last seen on March 29.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are asking for help in finding three teenage boys that ran away from the Ouachita Children's Center and were last seen on March 29.

Police shared online that they are searching for 15-year-old Jordan Straw, 13-year-old Bradley Whitcomb, and 16-year-old Calvin Johnson.

Authorities describe Straw as white with brown eyes and brown hair, 5'9, and weighing around 130 pounds.

Whitcomb is described as Black with brown eyes and black hair, 5'5, and weighing roughly 125 pounds.

Lastly, they describe Jackson as white with hazel eyes and brown hair, 5'8, and weighing about 140 pounds.

Police have no description of the last set of clothing that they saw Straw and Whitcomb in but said that Jackson was last seen in a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jogger pants.

Authorities are asking those that locate any of the three teens to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.