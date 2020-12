The Arkansas State Police and the Beebe Police Department are searching for 71-year-old Jimmy Ballew who was last seen Monday afternoon.

BEEBE, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police and the Beebe Police Department are searching for 71-year-old Jimmy Ballew who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Ballew is described as being 5"10', weighing 210 pounds with blue eyes.

Police say he could be traveling in a gray Nissan Altima.