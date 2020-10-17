Arkansas State Police activate Silver Alert for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police and the Arkansas State Police are searching for 44-year-old Jason Clegg who was last seen Friday evening.
Clegg was last seen on John Barrow Road on Oct. 16 at around 9:30 p.m.
The clothes he was wearing has been described as a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black high top shoes.
Clegg is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Clegg, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.