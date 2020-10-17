Arkansas State Police activate Silver Alert for missing Little Rock man

Little Rock police and the Arkansas State Police are searching for 44-year-old Jason Clegg who was last seen Friday evening.

Clegg was last seen on John Barrow Road on Oct. 16 at around 9:30 p.m.

The clothes he was wearing has been described as a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black high top shoes.

Clegg is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head.