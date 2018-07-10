UPDATE - The silver alert for Ronnie and Bonnie Paul has been inactivated. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports that they have been found safe in Plano, Texas.

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas State Police and the Boone County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert, and are needing your help in locating missing 82-year-old Ronnie Paul and 84-year-old Bonnie Paul of the Gaither Mountain area of Boone County.

They were last seen with family in Valley Springs, Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 6 around 3 p.m., and were driving a red 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, Arkansas license plate 917 PSG.

Ronnie has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He is about 6 feet tall, and has short brown hair with blue eyes. Bonnie is known to be in poor health and is easily confused. She was last seen wearing a red sweat suit.

The couple reportedly did not appear at church Sunday morning on Hilltop, which they are said to not usually miss.

Arkansas State Police have obtained information that a debit card for the subjects was used at a convenience store in Bee Branch at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to family, they would not be driving there for any reason.

Any contact or information concerning the vehicle or subjects being sought for should contact Sgt. Brent Jones with the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 870-741-8404.

