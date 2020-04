MORRILTON, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old David Wingfield, who was last seen in Morrilton.

Wingfield is described as being 6 foot 1 and weighing 202 pounds.

His mother said he does not know the area and worries how he may act if police make contact.

Wingfield was last seen wearing a blue jacket and sweat pants.

If you have seen Wingfield or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Morrilton Police Department at (501) 354-0131.