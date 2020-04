LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Joe Martin, who was last seen at Baptist Health Center at around 2 p.m. today.

Martin is a black male described as being 6'2" and weighing 160 pounds with grey, balding hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with brown pants and brown shoes.

If you have seen Martin or know of his whereabouts please contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.