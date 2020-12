The Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Mary Anastasi.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — UPDATE: The Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Mary Anastasi.

The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Mary Anastasi, who was last seen on Monday in Hot Springs near 141 Sterling Drive near Fairwood Subdivision.

Anastasi is 5'3" and weighs 140 pounds with short blonde hair and hazel eyes.