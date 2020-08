Arkansas State Police are looking for 15-year-old Abby McCool from Keo who was last seen at her home on Toltec Road.

KEO, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police are looking for 15-year-old Abby McCool from Keo who was last seen at her home on Toltec Road on August 9.

Abby is described as being 5'10" and 190 pounds with black hair.

Police say she has been known to walk away from home but is always, but always returns or is found within a few days.

ASP said she could be in England, Arkansas.