HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 17-year-old girl.

Caitlin Marshall is missing from Hope/ Hempstead County in Arkansas. Marshall is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She also has short, black hair.

Marshall was last seen on Tuesday, May 26 around 8 p.m. Her last known location was heading north on Hempstead 3. Police say she is very trusting and suffers from mental illness. She did not take her cell phone or her medication with her.

If you see Marshall or known any information on her wherabouts, please call the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office at (870)-777-6727.

