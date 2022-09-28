Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Little Rock man

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Little Rock man who was last seen on September 27.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert with hopes of locating 51-year-old Randy Donald who was last seen on September 27.

According to reports, Mr. Donald was last seen in Little Rock near the 1500 Block of S. Pulaski Street.

He is said to have been wearing a light blue hoodie, jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016.