Beebe police searching for missing 14-year-old runaway

BEEBE, Ark. — According to the Beebe Police Department, 14-year-old Kendra Reeves is missing after running away from home.

She was last seen on Tuesday, February 18, wearing the clothes in the following photo:

According to family of Kendra, she may be seen with a small, white rat terrier that she took with her.