Beebe police searching for missing 14-year-old runaway

BEEBE, Ark. — According to the Beebe Police Department, 14-year-old Kendra Reeves is missing after running away from home.
She was last seen on Tuesday, February 18, wearing the clothes in the following photo:
According to family of Kendra, she may be seen with a small, white rat terrier that she took with her.
If you have any information as to the location of Kendra or who she may be with, please contact the Beebe Police Department at 501-882-3365 or send a private message to the department's Facebook page.