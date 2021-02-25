Beebe police searching for missing woman, last seen on College Street

Jessica Dawn Bajorek was last seen at a residence in the 700 block of College Street sometime between February 12th and 18th.

BEEBE, Ark. — The Beebe Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating a missing person.

Jessica Dawn Bajorek was last seen at a residence in the 700 block of College Street sometime between February 12th and 18th.

She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The picture shown below is of her, but she has lost weight since these pictures were taken, police say.