BENTON, Arkansas —

According to the Benton Police Department, a mother and her son have been reported missing.

Serena Folse, 20, and her 10-month-old son Jonathan Folse were last seen around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, April 26. They were leaving Hurricane Creek Mobile Home Park, 3025 Hwy 5 North, on foot.

Clothing and direction of travel are unknown at this time.

Serena is described as 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights, green eyes, and has a tattoo of two coy fish on one of her inner arms.

Jonathan is 25-30 pounds with brown eyes.

If you see them or have info regarding their whereabouts, please contact Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171, by texting "BNPD plus your message" to 274637, via crimereports.com or via the official BNPD app.