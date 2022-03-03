x
Benton police looking for missing 17-year-old boy, last seen near Cherry Crossing

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 17-year-old Isaiah Michael Boren Ramser.

Ramser was last seen on Thursday, March 4 near Cherry Crossing. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a gray zip-up hoodie, black Puma sweatpants or blue jeans, white and black tennis shoes. 

He was also carrying a black backpack.

If you have info regarding his whereabouts, please contact BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or text “BENTONPD plus your message” to 847411. 

