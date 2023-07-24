Benton police searching for missing 19-year-old

The Benton Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the parking lot of Fellowship Bible Church on Northshore Drive on July 23.

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who may be endangered.

19-year-old Devon Brewer was last seen in the parking lot of Fellowship Bible Church on Northshore Drive between 6:45 to 7 p.m. on July 23.

Devon was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and black gym shorts. He is described as having brown eyes and curly brown hair, with a height of 6'0" and a weight of 200-250.

According to reports, Devon suffers from various mental and physical health challenges, as well as development delay. He takes several medications for his conditions and can become combative.

If you see him or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Benton police at (501) 778-1171 or send an anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword "BENTONPD".