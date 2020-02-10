Benton police searching for 15-year-old boy missing after family argument

Benton police say 15-year-old James Nash was last seen around 12 p.m. on Sept. 30 after leaving a family argument.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police say 15-year-old James Nash was last seen around 12 p.m. on Sept. 30 after leaving a family argument.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white tank top with a camo jacket, black pants, and no shoes.

He is 5’9”, 180 pounds, with red hair and beard and green eyes.

If you know of James's whereabouts, Benton police ask that you contact (501) 776-5947, or after hours, (501) 778-1171.