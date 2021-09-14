Benton police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Police ask that if you or someone you know has information on Ryan's whereabouts to contact the Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on Aug. 31 in the Robinette Street area.

Ryan Pilgrim is described as being six foot tall with strawberry blonde hair and wearing a hoodie with gray sweatpants.

Police ask that if you or someone you know has information on Ryan's whereabouts to contact the Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171.

Anyone with information can text "BNPD [message here]" to 274637 or submit a tip to the cityprotect website.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.