Benton police searching for missing teen last seen on Wednesday

The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Destiny Bruton.
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Destiny Bruton, 15, who was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

She is described as a 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She has blue-green hair that is approximately chin length. 

Bruton was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, maroon romper, black zip-up hoodie and white Croc shoes.

If you see her or have info regarding her whereabouts, please call 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171. 

You can also text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637 or submit a tip at cityprotect.com.

