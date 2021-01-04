Benton police searching for missing teen last seen on Wednesday

The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Destiny Bruton.

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Destiny Bruton, 15, who was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

She is described as a 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She has blue-green hair that is approximately chin length.

Bruton was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, maroon romper, black zip-up hoodie and white Croc shoes.

If you see her or have info regarding her whereabouts, please call 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171.