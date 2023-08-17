Benton officials looking for missing teenager

The Benton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile last seen in a Walmart parking lot on August 17, 2023.

BENTON, Arkansas — The Benton Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Camari White was last seen in a Benton Walmart parking lot around 9:30 p.m. on August 17, 2023.

Authorities said he wore a yellowish-brown and tan hoodie, light blue jeans and white and red Nike sneakers.

White is 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to contact BNPD detectives at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171.

People can also send an anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword "BENTONPD" followed by the message.