BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are searching for 64-year-old Thomas Hines, last seen Sept. 14, wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans and gray shoes.

Police also say he suffers from dementia and mental health challenges.

He was last seen leaving Algood Street in Benton.