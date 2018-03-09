RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — A Russellville family is asking for the public’s help in finding Jacob Poirier, 17, who went missing early Friday (Aug. 31) from the Russellville area.

Poirier never showed up for school or work, according to his family.

By Friday evening the family contacted the Russellville Police Department and reported him as missing.

He was last seen at Russellville’s Walmart Neighborhood Market wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and a black ball cap.

Facebook photos from Jenny O’Brien

“We got a tip he was seen headed west on I-40 from Russellville, Arkansas, Friday (Aug. 31) morning. He had on this red shirt and basketball shorts,” said his older sister Jenny O’Brien.

Poirier is driving a white 1997 Honda Accord station wagon with Arkansas license plate 201 XMK.

If you see him O’Brien asks that you call her at 479-857-1086 or call the police.

A nationwide BOLO (Be On The Lookout) has been issued to all law enforcement agencies.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved