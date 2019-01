LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Harold L. Forest III, 60, has been missing from Bonnerdale since Jan. 13.

His cell phone and vehicle were found near the Caddo River. He was last seen wearing a black button-up, long-sleeve shirt with camouflage pockets and blue jeans.

His left eye is a lazy eye. He has a mole on his right cheek.

Anyone having information should contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (870) 867-3051.