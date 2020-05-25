BOONE COUNTY, Ark — The Boone County Sheriff's Department has activated a Silver Alert in hopes of finding 61-year-old James A. Harp.

Harp was last known to be at 7726 Navajo Drive in Harrison, Ark. on Sunday, May 24. He was last seen at 8 p.m.

He was last seen wearing faded black t-shirt, blue jeans and green Crocs.

Harp is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 175 bounds. He has short, silver hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on Harp's whereabouts should contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department at (870) 741-8404.

