BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office need your help in locating missing 82-year-old Ronnie Paul and 84-year-old Bonnie Paul of the Gather Mountain area of Boone County.

They were last seen with family in Valley Springs, Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 6 around 3 p.m., and were driving a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe, Arkansas license plate 917 PSG.

Bonnie was last seen wearing a red sweat suit. The couple reportedly did not appear at church Sunday morning on Hilltop, which they are said to not usually miss.

Arkansas State Police have found a pending charge to Ronnie’s card at Sunset Convenient Store in Bee Branch, Arkansas from today. According to family, they would not be driving there for any reason.

If you have any information or know of their whereabouts, please contact the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8000 or Boone County Sheriff's Office at (870) 741-8404.

