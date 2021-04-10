Bryant police searching for missing 31-year-old man

BRYANT, Ark. — According to the Bryant Police Department, officers are searching for missing 31-year-old Ricky Bowman.
Bowman was last seen around 2 p.m. on September 19, 2021 walking east on Hwy 5 from the Big Red on Springhill in Bryant.
He's possibly wearing a white or gray shirt with red letters, dark colored jeans, and possibly carrying a red backpack.
Bowman stands 6'2'' and weighs 165 lbs.
If anyone has any information they are asked to please contact Det. Green with the Bryant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-943-0943.