Bryant police searching for missing 31-year-old man

BRYANT, Ark. — According to the Bryant Police Department, officers are searching for missing 31-year-old Ricky Bowman.

Bowman was last seen around 2 p.m. on September 19, 2021 walking east on Hwy 5 from the Big Red on Springhill in Bryant.

He's possibly wearing a white or gray shirt with red letters, dark colored jeans, and possibly carrying a red backpack.

Bowman stands 6'2'' and weighs 165 lbs.