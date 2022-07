Police have now located the missing 86-year-old Cabot man who was last seen on Monday.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department have now located the previously missing elderly male.

He was last seen walking away from his Magness Creek Drive home at around 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

According to reports, he was last seen wearing jeans, a white or blue shirt, and dress shoes.