Cabot police say 12-year-old girl found safe after reported missing

CABOT, Ark. — UPDATE: Cabot police announced on Wednesday, Jan 19, Julieanna was located and is safe. The attached video is from the original report.

The Cabot Police Department is asking the public's help with locating a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Julieanna Norrell was last seen at her home on Sycamore Street in Cabot. She was last seen around 8 a.m. on January 16.

According to the department's Facebook page, she may have ran away from home.

Julieanna is 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and black boots.