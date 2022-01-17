Cabot police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Police say 12-year-old Julieanna Norrell was last seen at her home on Sycamore Street in Cabot. She was last seen around 8 a.m. on January 16.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking the public's help with locating a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Julieanna Norrell was last seen at her home on Sycamore Street in Cabot. She was last seen around 8 a.m. on January 16.

According to the department's Facebook page, she may have ran away from home.