Cabot police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking the public's help with locating a missing child.
Police say 12-year-old Julieanna Norrell was last seen at her home on Sycamore Street in Cabot. She was last seen around 8 a.m. on January 16.
According to the department's Facebook page, she may have ran away from home.
If anyone has contact with Julieanna or has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Cabot Police Department so that she can be returned to her family as soon as possible.