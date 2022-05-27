Cabot police searching for missing 32-year-old man

Ronnie Robinson was last seen leaving a residence on South First Street in Cabot on Saturday, May 21.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is searching for missing 32-year-old Ronnie Robinson.

Officers said Robinson also goes by an alias on social media by the name of "Reco Cassadine."

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants. He is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds.

Based on information provided by the police, Robinson may be suicidal.