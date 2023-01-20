Cabot police searching for missing teen

The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, January 19.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19.

17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.

Cameron sent a text from a girlfriend's phone and stated that he was never coming home.