Cabot police searching for missing teen

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19.
17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.
Cameron sent a text from a girlfriend's phone and stated that he was never coming home.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Cabot Police Department at (501) 843-6526.