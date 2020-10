According to police, 10-year-old Vincent ran away after getting off the school bus.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for 10-year-old Vincent Healy.

According to police, he ran away after getting off the school bus Tuesday near Kerr Station near Timber Lane.

He was seen once around Bobby Cr, off Lil Larry Drive.

He was reportedly wearing a blue Minecraft shirt and a yellow hoodie.