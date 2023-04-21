Cabot police search for missing teen

Alydia Conklin, 15, was last leaving David's Burgers around 3:30 p.m. on April 21.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of 15-year-old Alydia Conklin, who was last seen leaving David's Burgers around 3:30 p.m. on April 21.

According to authorities, Conklin was last seen getting into a tan sedan wearing a David's Burger uniform with a red shirt and black pants. Police aren't sure of the vehicle's make or model.

Conklin is described as a white female that's about 5-foot-11 inches tall and about 210 pounds. Cabot police said she has a mix of brown and blonde hair with brown eyes.

