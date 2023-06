The Cabot Police Department is looking for a runaway child who has been missing since June 7, 2023.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a runaway child.

According to authorities, Alysses Carroll has been missing since June 7, 2023, and was last seen at home.

Alysses is 5-foot-4 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.