Cabot police searching for 16-year-old runaway

Police say 16-year-old Anthoni Michael Hold was last seen by his mother in Cabot on September 16.
Credit: Cabot PD

CABOT, Ark. — Cabot police are asking for the public's help in searching for a 16-year-old runaway.

Police say Anthoni Michael Holt was last seen by his mother in Cabot on September 16 around 4:30 pm when he left his home. Anthoni was last seen wearing grey and black shorts and a t-shirt.

Anthoni is described as having black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'8'' and 140 lbs.

If you have seen Anthoni or know where he is, please contact Cabot Police Department 501-843-6526 or you can email Sgt. Renee Baugh at rbaugh@cabotar.gov 