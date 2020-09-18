Cabot police searching for 16-year-old runaway

Police say 16-year-old Anthoni Michael Hold was last seen by his mother in Cabot on September 16.

CABOT, Ark. — Cabot police are asking for the public's help in searching for a 16-year-old runaway.

Police say Anthoni Michael Holt was last seen by his mother in Cabot on September 16 around 4:30 pm when he left his home. Anthoni was last seen wearing grey and black shorts and a t-shirt.

Anthoni is described as having black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'8'' and 140 lbs.