CABOT, Ark. — According to the Cabot Police Department, 20-year-old Stephen James Parker Wade is missing. He goes by Parker.

He was last seen wearing a green Zelda shirt under a plaid long sleeve shirt, and dark blue jeans.

Wade was last seen leaving the apartments near the Cabot movie theater on October 1.

If you have seen Wade or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Cabot Police Department at 501-843-6526.