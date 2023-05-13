Officials looking for missing Herber Springs teenagers

Alexis Wright, 15, and Jacob Ray, 16, of Herber Springs, have been missing since May 11 and were last seen walking away from school.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two runaway juveniles from Herber Springs.

Authorities believe they are heading towards West Memphis or Marion, Ark.

Wright is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red Chinese writing, grey sweatpants and white shoes.