UPDATE -- Conway police found Bryant's body on July 23. They believe there was no foul play and there is no present danger.

CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - Conway police are searching for 54-year-old Melissa Bryant, who hasn't been seen since 8 p.m. near Montana Drive last Friday, July 20.

She was wearing a light pink shirt and did not have her cell phone.

Conway police have been searching for Bryant since Friday, though they do not expect foul play at this time.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call Detective Cole at 450-6130.

