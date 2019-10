CONWAY, Ark. — According to the Conway Police Department, police are searching for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Marquie Moore, 25, was last seen walking near Lower Ridge Road on October 11 and was reported missing on October 19.

Moore suffers from schizophrenia and does not have his medication.

If you see Moore or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Conway Police Department at 501-450-6130.