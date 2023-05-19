x
Conway police searching for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was reported missing on May 19, 2023.

Dori Paau-Urizar, 17, was last seen on video footage leaving Conway High School around 8:15 a.m.

According to authorities, Paau-Urizar was wearing a red velvet jacket, a zebra print dress and white sandals. Police said she was also carrying a grocery bag with what appears to be additional clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6120.

