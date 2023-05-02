Community of Conway comes together in search for missing teen

It was a weekend of neighbors helping neighbors in Conway as people searched for 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally who disappeared on January 17.

CONWAY, Ark. — It's been a little over two weeks since a teen in 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on January 17th as she left Conway Junior High School.

Members of the Conway community held three searches this weekend and on Sunday people met at the Northside Church of Christ.

“Our goal is to get every single video camera checked in the city of Conway and even on the outskirts of Conway,” said Jenny Wallace.



People like Jenny Wallace and Gary Logan have been bringing people together all in hopes of getting answers for the Marupally family.

“As a parent, just put myself in no shoes, I would want somebody to be looking far and wide for my babies if they were missing,” said Logan.

Groups split up by foot and by car as they all searched many different areas across the city.

“We split it into roads and streets that people could travel to seek video footage, we came up with a script because we felt like more people would be comfortable if they had a script to know what to say,” said Logan. “And then the other group went to some kind of high-risk locations, there's a group traveling along railroad tracks.”

The search on Sunday afternoon was the last of three that happened over the weekend. The other two took place at Woolly Hollow and Petit Jean State Park.

“Community involvement is absolutely vital to bringing her home,” said Wallace.

The search continues, and the community is determined to not give up.



“We got to find her. We got to do our part,” said Logan.