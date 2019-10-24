CROSSETT, Ark. — The Crossett Police Department is needing your help in locating two missing juveniles.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, two juveniles, 11-year-old Andrew Mays and 9-year-old Elizabeth Russell left without permission with their 21-year-old sister Lataysha Lee Pittman with an address in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lataysha Lee Pittman (21)

Crossett Police Department

They are possibly headed back to the Kansas City, Missouri area.

The father, Kenneth Russell, has permanent custody.

If you have any information or have seen either one of the juveniles or the sister, please contact the Crossett Police Department at (870) 364-4131.