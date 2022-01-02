Deputies searching for runaway teen from Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies are asking for the public's assistance with located a runaway teen.
Deputies say 17-year-old Aalyiah Jackson was last seen on January 26, 2022 at a home near White Hall.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and a multi-colored backpack.
It is possible Jackson may be headed for the Dallas area.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the JCSO at 870-541-5351.